Video: It could’ve been worse for Man United if not for this stunning David de Gea save

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea saved his club once again with a stunning stop to deny Miguel Almiron in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle last night.

Watch below as De Gea somehow stretches to deny Almiron what would’ve been a superb goal, with a shot that looked like it was heading right for that top corner…

in case you missed David De Gea's super save moment #mufc pic.twitter.com/K5gyTyMAwV — ?Eric's ? (@utdotw) December 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s saves like this that have made De Gea such a legend at Man Utd, with the club likely to be thinking once again about just how much worse things could’ve been for them in this game, and indeed this season as a whole, if not for the Spanish shot-stopper’s heroics.

United were generally pretty poor at St James’ Park and would surely have been beaten if not for this brilliant piece of goalkeeping.