Gary Neville has criticised clubs over a number of postponements up and down the Premier League and EFL.

English football has fallen victim to coronavirus again over recent weeks with a number of postponements due to large numbers of coronavirus cases within teams.

The Premier League, Championship and beyond have all seen games postponed, and that’s despite the rules not necessarily allowing for it.

Due to the pandemic situation, the bar has been lowered for postponements, but in usual circumstances, clubs would be expected to put out their youngsters to fulfil their fixtures.

And Sky Sports pundit Neville has joined talkSPORT host Adrian Durham in criticising clubs over their inability to find ways to complete fixtures.

He tweeted: “Completely agree Adrian . No way these clubs can’t get a team out. We’ve seen in the PL when teams requests are rejected they end up playing near on full strength line ups.

“Time for clubs to get on with it and trust their young players unless in exceptional circumstances.”

Neville’s criticism is understandable, but this is a nuanced argument.

Of course, some clubs could find themselves in a position where their weakened team could be facing a full strength rival.

There is another argument that would claim it is the players’ responsibility to stay covid free, but players must have lives beyond football and this illness has proven very difficult to avoid.

Undoubtedly, postponements and the bar leagues set for them will change as we progress further through this pandemic.