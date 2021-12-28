Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to be cleared to leave current club

Manchester United and Chelsea will no doubt be on alert following this latest piece of transfer news emerging from Spain.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Jose Gimenez is set to be put up for sale by Atletico Madrid after falling out of favour due to a combination of struggles for fitness and form.

Gimenez has been linked with big names like Man Utd and Chelsea in the past, and it now looks like the Uruguay international will soon be available, though it is not yet clear if the Red Devils and the Blues are still interested.

The report suggests Atletico will test the waters and look for buyers in the near future, with Gimenez’s reputation sure to mean there’ll be a lot of interest.

Even if the 26-year-old isn’t likely to join one of Europe’s elite any time soon, it’s perfectly believable that other clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City or West Ham could take a look at him.

And even United and Chelsea might still do well to at least consider Gimenez, given both teams have issues in defence at the moment.

MUFC need an upgrade on Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane hasn’t really had the desired impact at Old Trafford either.

CFC, meanwhile, urgently need more cover in defence as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta head towards being free agents at the end of this season.