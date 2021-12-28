Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly among the transfer suitors for highly-rated Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The 19-year-old has long looked like a huge talent coming through in the Eredivisie, and it would not be at all surprising to see him move to a bigger club and a more competitive league before long.

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are now eyeing up Gravenberch as their long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, but the piece also mentions long-standing interest from Man Utd.

The Netherlands international could undoubtedly be good enough to replace a key figure like Kroos at the Bernabeu, but he’d also likely have an important role to play at Old Trafford.

United currently have Paul Pogba heading towards the end of his contract at the end of this season, while upgrades are also needed on unconvincing performers like Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

Luckily for the Red Devils, Todo Fichajes suggest that Gravenberch could be cleared to leave Ajax before too long, as he’ll be out of contract with the Amsterdam giants at the end of next season.

This surely means Ajax have to cash in on the teenager while they still can, as they’d likely make a very decent amount of money from his sale, with a number of top clubs likely to be in for him.

United and Madrid make sense as destinations, but Todo Fichajes also mention Barcelona, and others will surely take a look at him at some point too if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Ajax.