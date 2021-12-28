Man Utd ready to put up strong fight for goal machine transfer, forcing Real Madrid to consider alternative

Manchester United are reportedly ready to fight until the end for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, leading Real Madrid to consider Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative.

This is according to a report from El Nacional, who name Man Utd, Liverpool and other top clubs as strong contenders for Haaland’s signature, whilst suggesting Real are tempted by Vlahovic as a very decent Plan B option.

This also follows the Red Devils recently being strongly linked with Haaland by the Manchester Evening News, with the Ralf Rangnick connection perhaps being key to the club’s optimism about luring the prolific Norway international to Old Trafford.

Haaland has been on fire since moving to Dortmund, firmly establishing himself as one of the finest finishers in the game with a stunning record of 76 goals in 74 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 21-year-old surely has a big future in the game and would be ideal as United look for long-term successors to ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front.

Vlahovic is another exciting young forward, however, and Madrid would do well to win the race for his signature at the moment as one imagines he’ll also have plenty of suitors across Europe.

The Serbia international has 18 goals in 20 games so far this season and also caught the eye with 21 goals in 40 appearances last term, with the 21-year-old another player who looks to be improving all the time.

United fans will surely be hoping their club can win the race for Haaland, and this report could be an encouraging sign that Real Madrid don’t really fancy their chances of getting that particular deal done.