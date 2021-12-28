James Milner appears to be particularly excited for tonight’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Liverpool and Leicester are set to face off at the King Power Stadium having only played against each other six days ago.

The Reds and the Foxes went head-to-head in the Carabao Cup and the former came out on top thanks to a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw.

The clash was a particularly physical one, with comingtogethers aplenty, including Reds youngster Tyler Morton’s horror challenge on Ricardo Pereira.

The challenge saw Pereira’s leg broken, while Morton was only punished by a yellow card.

So, you can imagine the tensions heading into tonight’s clash, and Liverpool star Milner has stirred them with a slightly provocative Instagram post.

He posted a picture of himself during an argument with Youri Tielemens, or perhaps someone behind him, and said: “Different competition, same passion. #YNWA”

Liverpool can move within three points of leaders Manchester City with a win this evening.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js