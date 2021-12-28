With the completion of another cut-down Premier League gameweek last night after Manchester United drew against Newcastle, the mid-season point officially arrived for some teams.

Whilst Covid-19 has left only four teams reaching that stage, Monday Night Football still saw Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville make their mid-season reviews.

As they named their teams of the season so far, Carragher then picked Aaron Ramsdale as his ‘signing of the season’ so far, hailing the Arsenal man for the ‘character’ and ‘presence’ he’s displayed.

The Gunners recruited the former England youth international for an initial fee of £24m this summer, in a deal worth up to £30m with add-ons per BBC Sport.

Despite that considerable investment, Carragher initially thought that the 23-year-old would act as backup to Bernd Leno, but Ramsdale has made the No.1 spot his own since he got his chance to shine.

? “He’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see that he had, he’s had a big impact on the team.”@Carra23 explains why he thinks Aaron Ramsdale has been the signing of the season so far pic.twitter.com/FdsWKkfifs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

Here is the transcript of what Carragher had to say on the impressive young stopper:

“I went for Ramsdale because, it was almost the biggest surprise to me. When they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup and because he was an English player for the quota.”

“He hadn’t impressed me with his time in the Premier League at Sheffield United and Bournemouth.”

“It’s not just the saves he’s made, he’s a personality – he’s a character. Already, to go into a dressing room at Arsenal, yes there’s young players in there but they’re still a huge club to go into as a young lad and goalkeeper – I just think he’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see that he had and I think he’s had a big impact on the team.”

Ramsdale arrived after the first top-flight matchday and took up a spot on the bench for the side’s next two Premier League fixtures, but he’s been a mainstay ever since.

Phenomenal saves have helped the youngster keep nine clean sheets and leave the Gunners sitting fourth in the table, a very promising sign as they look to overcome years of mediocrity this term.

Ramsdale’s fine displays have also seen him hit the next level in his career, as he debuted for England during the last international break, having been a member of the squad for a couple of breaks.

The ‘character’ and ‘presence’ of Ramsdale has been a key factor to the ‘big impact’ he’s made at Arsenal, the stopper has already become a fan favourite and clearly spurs his teammates on.