Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has told Jurgen Klopp to ‘get on with it’ amid the five substitutions debate.

Klopp has been vocal in his support of the introduction of five substitutes in the Premier League.

A number of clubs want to increase the number of substitutes to deal with the demands of international, cup and league football.

But at this point, there are not enough clubs willing to change the rule, with Premier League rules stating 14 teams or more much agree on a rule change.

Klopp has fumed over that and taken aim at Burnley, suggesting the Clarets might be being selfish given they have less international players.

But former Arsenal star Parlour has been critical of Klopp, sticking up for Burnley and manager Sean Dyche.

“It is what it is,” Parlour told talkSPORT Breakfast. “When you are managing top clubs, you expect to have internationals in your team – so just get on with it.

“I’m sure [Burnley boss] Sean Dyche would love to manage Liverpool and have loads of international players to pick from.

“I can understand a little bit. Most managers have been complaining about it. Leicester are on the back end of it [against Liverpool on Tuesday night] because 50 hours ago the final whistle went at Man City.

“Liverpool’s game was called off, so they should be fresher tonight and you’d expect Liverpool to win the game.

“I can see why he was trying to move the game from 28th to 29th, to give the players three days to recover.

“I can understand that a little bit, as the following game on New Year’s Day, that’s another three days recovery.

“You can see what he was coming across there. You’ve just got to get on with it.”

The debate continues to rumble on over the substitutions argument, but Klopp’s gripe with the 14-club rule is not about to be catered to.

The Premier League has operated on the 14-club voting rule for years and has never bowed to the pressure of bigger clubs.

In fact, the whole reason for the rule is to ensure a large majority agree on any rule change, reducing the possibility of the handful of top clubs getting their way.