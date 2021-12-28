Roy Keane’s Manchester United prediction from two years ago looks like it’s come true

Manchester United legend Roy Keane looks to have made an extremely accurate prediction from two years ago when he spoke about the problems with the players at Old Trafford.

The former Republic of Ireland international has become known as one of the best pundits in the game, and isn’t afraid to say it like it is.

Having been a hard-working and commanding leader during his days as a Man Utd player, Keane has high standards, and was clearly not impressed with how the players have treated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho.

Watching his comments now, it looks like the same thing could be said of how they’re acting under Ralf Rangnick…

2 years ago, Roy Keane words now ring louder than ever. pic.twitter.com/59IdcPEdSE — Haris ? (@UtdHaris) December 27, 2021

Rangnick made it clear just how disappointed he was in United’s performance against Newcastle when he spoke after the game last night.

“If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game,” he said.

“Our biggest problem was the mistakes we made. Even when we scored the equaliser we were not really controlling the game and taking the right decisions.

“I didn’t like the performance at all.”