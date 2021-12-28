Liverpool predicted line up vs Leicester City, with trio returning after negative Covid tests

Liverpool take on Leicester City tonight and have received the boost of getting three key players back in contention after they returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The Reds are one of a number of clubs to have been recently affected by high numbers of coronavirus cases, with a few Premier League games having to be cancelled.

Thankfully, Liverpool now have Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones returning to Jurgen Klopp’s squad after recovering from the virus, though Thiago Alcantara is still out, according to the Independent.

The other major piece of team news is that Andrew Robertson is still suspended, with Kostas Tsimikas set to fill in in that position.

Elsewhere in the side, expect to see Diogo Jota starting again as Roberto Firmino remains a long-term absentee.

See below for how Liverpool will probably line up at the King Power Stadium this evening…

Liverpool urgently need to win in order to keep up with this near-unstoppable Manchester City side at the moment, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently six points clear at the top of the table.

It’s also an opportunity for LFC to move ahead of Chelsea in the running, with the Blues recently dropping points against the likes of Everton and Wolves.