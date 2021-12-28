Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who could be available for around €40million, according to Don Balon.

The 24-year-old is going through a difficult period in his career after struggling to show his best form in Madrid, despite previously looking like a hugely promising young player in a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

It now seems like Jovic could be cleared to leave Real, with Arsenal supposedly taking a look at him and considering using their good relationship with Los Blancos once again, according to Don Balon.

The two clubs have done business together a few times in the last couple of years, with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard both moving to the Emirates Stadium on loan, before the latter ended up making his transfer permanent.

One imagines these apparent links between the two teams could work in Arsenal’s favour in the potential pursuit of Jovic.

Arsenal fans might be a little unsure about moving for the Serbia international right now, though there’s surely no question that they need to strengthen up front and perhaps can’t afford to be too picky.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently out of favour with Mikel Arteta after a loss of form and disciplinary issues which saw him lose the captain’s armband, while Alexandre Lacazette is heading towards the end of his contract and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Jovic could end up being a fine signing if he can get back to his best at Arsenal, though that’s a pretty big ‘if’.