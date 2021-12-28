Manchester United surprisingly reluctant to make final transfer decision

Manchester United are reportedly yet to make a decision on Anthony Martial’s future amid transfer interest from Sevilla.

The Red Devils have not given much playing time to Martial in recent times, but it seems they’re surprisingly reluctant to let go of him at the moment.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are still open to the possibility of keeping Martial for a bit longer, even though they surely have a good opportunity here to offload an unneeded player.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly a fine talent on his day, but it’s been some time before he’s had a consistent run of strong performances in the United first-team.

MUFC surely need to give up on Martial now, and it could actually be unwise to hang on to him for much longer or there might be a shortage of suitors for him later.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick recently spoke to CaughtOffside to discuss why it just hasn’t quite worked out for Martial at Old Trafford.

“I think the main problem has been that consistency in terms of, he came in as a hugely talented young player and played in fits and starts. I think it’s not helped him that he had a spell as a wide man, then a number 9, and I’m still not sure anyone’s worked out his best position,” Chadwick said.

“He has a huge amount of talent, but he’s never really scored the volume of goals required to be a regular number 9 for a club like Manchester United. He’s never been able to guarantee that 20-25 goals a season.

“Still, he’s played a lot of games for Manchester United and not a lot of people can say that, so there probably is more to come from him if he’s offered a new challenge. But it’s just that one area, consistency, that he’s never really shown on a regular basis at Manchester United.”