Offer made: Euro giants propose loan transfer for Manchester United attacker

Sevilla have reportedly made a loan offer for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial ahead of the January transfer window.

The La Liga giants are said to have offered to take the out-of-favour French attacker on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

It seems inevitable that Martial will be leaving Man Utd in the near future, with the 26-year-old struggling for playing time after a loss of form at Old Trafford.

Sevilla could be a good move for Martial to get his career back on track, as he’s perhaps never quite looked cut out to play at the very highest level, even though he has plenty of natural ability.

Even if playing regularly for United is beyond Martial, there’s no reason he can’t have a fine career at a club like Sevilla.

Ralf Rangnick has already been quite open about discussing Martial’s situation with the player, though he said that he was not aware of any offers coming in for him at the time.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the German tactician said: “Yes, we spoke I think it was yesterday (Wednesday), we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.

“I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

“So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

When asked about Martial’s struggles with the Red Devils, former United player Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside that, for all the player’s talent, he doesn’t quite look up to the high standards required of him at MUFC.

“I think the main problem has been that consistency in terms of, he came in as a hugely talented young player and played in fits and starts. I think it’s not helped him that he had a spell as a wide man, then a number 9, and I’m still not sure anyone’s worked out his best position,” Chadwick said.

“He has a huge amount of talent, but he’s never really scored the volume of goals required to be a regular number 9 for a club like Manchester United. He’s never been able to guarantee that 20-25 goals a season.

“Still, he’s played a lot of games for Manchester United and not a lot of people can say that, so there probably is more to come from him if he’s offered a new challenge. But it’s just that one area, consistency, that he’s never really shown on a regular basis at Manchester United.”