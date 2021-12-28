Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has played down comparisons between David Silva and Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard has been excellent for the Gunners this season, kicking on from his mixed loan spell last term.

The Norwegian has scored three and assisted as many in his last six Premier League appearances, Arsenal moving into the top four.

Odegaard’s creativity from midfield has given some flashbacks of former Manchester City star David Silva, who has continued his excellence with Real Sociedad in La Liga.

But while Arsenal boss Arteta is delighted with what he has seen from Odegaard this season, he made it clear Silva is the best he has seen in the role.

“That’s a big name,” said Arteta to the club website. “My opinion is David is the best I’ve seen playing between the lines for the last 20 years.

“Martin has got a tremendous quality and the capacity to unlock situations and put players through to generate open spaces in tight areas.

“I’m really happy [with him] and now he’s improving in his goal threat as well so we have a big player there that is very willing to become one of the best, but it’s still very early.”

Odegaard does, of course, have a long way to go until he can match the level of Silva, who was consistently excellent for Manchester City over a number of years.

But he is on a very good path as he continues to get to grips with the Premier League, and indeed Arteta’s system at Arsenal.