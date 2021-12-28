Newcastle United are alongside AC Milan with interest in West Ham centre-back Issa Diop and Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

Aouna reports that Milan have enquired about Diop, who has stepped back into a starting role for West Ham recently since Kurt Zouma joined Angelo Ogbonna on the injury list.

It’s added that Premier League sides Newcastle and Watford have also ‘established contacts’ over a swoop for Diop, with both sides in need of strengthening their centre-back ranks.

The journalist also notes that the Magpies are keen on Diallo as Milan hold ‘concrete interest’ in the left-back, with the Parisians valuing the former Dortmund man at a minimum of €25m.

?Info: Intérêt concret du #Milan pour Abdou Diallo ?? qui veut formuler une offre au #PSG. Paris veut au moins 25M€. #Newcastle est aussi intéressé. • Le club lombard s’est également renseigné sur Issa Diop ??????. #Newcastle et #Watford ont également noué des contacts. pic.twitter.com/liYhGB3TAy — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) December 28, 2021

Eddie Howe currently calls on Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark as centre-back options but 24-year-old Diop is clearly being seen as an attractive option by the hierarchy.

The Magpies are perhaps in more need of an addition at left-back, as Javi Manquillo usually features there, as well as makeshift wing-back Matt Ritchie, but their natural players in that position are currently sidelined in Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis, who hasn’t made the impact many would’ve hoped since arriving from Norwich.