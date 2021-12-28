Newcastle United linked with shock loan move for former Liverpool star

Newcastle United are being linked with a shock move to bring Georgino Wijnaldum back to St James’ Park.

The Magpies are preparing for their first transfer window following their Saudi takeover earlier this year.

As a result of the takeover, they are being linked with a number of big money moves.

It has been widely reported that Eddie Howe will prioritise a move for a central midfielder and a central defender.

And one player who fits into that bracket is former Newcastle midfielder Wijnaldum, who has only been with new club PSG for around six months.

According to L’Equipe, Wijnaldum is not fitting in at PSG and Newcastle are considering submitting a loan proposal in January.

Wijnaldum has made 22 appearances so far for PSG this season and he is playing regularly.

According to the report, PSG don’t want to lose their Dutch midfielder, so Newcastle might have their work cut out, but it might be one to keep an eye on.

