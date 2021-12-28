Newspaper hilariously claim that Ronaldo has reached out to Pique over Barcelona transfer in Spanish April Fools Day jibe that jokes about Man United man renting Messi’s house and the Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo has ended up the butt of a joke from Mundo Deportivo as Spain celebrate their equivalent to April Fools Day today.

Dia De Los Santos Inocentes, which means Holy Innocents’ Day in English, falls on December 28 and means people can get away with a joke or prank by exclaiming ‘Inocente’.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) hilariously write that Ronaldo has offered himself to his old sworn rivals Barcelona, even reaching out personally to former foes Gerard Pique and Xavi to try and facilitate a deal.

The ‘Inocentes’ attempt couldn’t have landed at a better time after a frustrating display from Ronaldo for Man United against Newcastle.

The MD writer(s) even joke that Pique had suggested the house of Lionel Messi in Gava as a spot for Ronaldo to rent, so long as he does not take any of the Argentine’s seven Ballon d’Ors.

After a suggestion that Ronaldo would wear the No.17 and become ‘CR17’, people definitely should’ve realised it was all a ruse when it was claimed that the icon was looking forward to the Europa League.

MD hilariously claimed that Ronaldo is excited about taking part in the Europa League with Barcelona, as this would avoid potential embarrassment against Messi and PSG in the Champions League and it would also be a chance to challenge for a trophy that his counterpart has not won in his legendary career.

This well-constructed bit of satire comes amid a relatively difficult time for Ronaldo at United, whilst he’s come up with the goals at times, the side have hardly shown any signs of moving forward this season.