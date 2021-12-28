Next Manchester United manager odds change following Rangnick’s side’s struggles vs Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino has become the 6/4 favourite with Ladbrokes to become the next Manchester United manager following Ralf Rangnick’s struggles.

After the Red Devils dropped another two points against relegation battlers Newcastle on Monday night, the bookies priced up the chances of interim boss Rangnick remaining in charge after this season, and as things stand he’s a 9/4 shot to do exactly that.

But it’s Pochettino who leads the way in the betting at 6/4 at the moment, with every other name being 6/1 or bigger.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Ralf Rangnick’s only been in charge for a handful of games, but based on what we’ve seen so far it’s looking increasingly unlikely he’ll be extending his stay in the United dugout, with Pochettino the unsurprising favourite to take over in the summer.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To manage Manchester United on opening day of 2022-23 season

Mauricio Pochettino – 6/4

Ralf Rangnick – 9/4

Erik ten Hag – 6/1

Lucian Favre – 25/1

Michael Carrick – 33/1

Pochettino has long been linked with the Man Utd job, and seems a realistic candidate as he’s not exactly won over everyone at Paris Saint-Germain.

Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to replace Pochettino at PSG in the summer, freeing up the Argentine to return to the Premier League, where he previously built up a hugely impressive reputation from his time with Tottenham.