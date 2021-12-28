Nikola Vlasic put the icing on the cake in an emphatic 4-1 victory for West Ham as he netted his first goal for the club in 21 appearances.

The Croatian international didn’t have to put a whole lot of effort into his goal though, with man of the match Jarrod Bowen producing a lovely bit of trickery to get away from the Watford defence and then cutting the ball back for the waiting Vlasic.

Vlasic, a former Everton player, has shown signs of his quality since his move from CSKA Moscow in the summer, but had thus far been unable to convert his playing time into a goal, instead providing two assists.

But now he is off the mark it could be the start of a productive season for the 24-year-old.

You can watch the full video below.