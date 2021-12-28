Official: Covid-19 and injuries see Everton vs Newcastle postponed just a day after Magpies valiantly fought Man United

The Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Everton that was scheduled for Thursday has now been postponed after a request from the Magpies.

Newcastle have this evening announced that a number of players and staff have returned positive Covid-19 tests in recent days, whilst they also suffered several injuries against Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s side were short-staffed as it is, with just eight of a possible nine substitutes named for last night’s clash against Man United, two of which being goalkeepers.

Key players Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were all forced off in a brilliant team performance against the Red Devils, and the Telegraph add that Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey also picked up knocks.

See More: Video: Mohamed Salah misses penalty and squanders open goal follow-up for Liverpool vs Leicester

Following a request from Newcastle, the Premier League Board has agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Everton, due to be played on Thursday 30 December Full statement: https://t.co/8aM0LoSXhx#EVENEW pic.twitter.com/BHNJWfZ09L — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defensive duo Video: Mohamed Salah misses penalty and squanders open goal follow-up for Liverpool vs Leicester Video: ‘F**k off back to Chelsea’ chant Norwich fans to Billy Gilmour during latest defeat

The top-flight has seen many fixtures cancelled due to a mixture of Covid-19 and injury issues in recent weeks, which has left some teams with much more fixtures on the board and others with a pile to make up.