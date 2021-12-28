Official: Covid-19 and injuries see Everton vs Newcastle postponed just a day after Magpies valiantly fought Man United

The Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Everton that was scheduled for Thursday has now been postponed after a request from the Magpies.

Newcastle have this evening announced that a number of players and staff have returned positive Covid-19 tests in recent days, whilst they also suffered several injuries against Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s side were short-staffed as it is, with just eight of a possible nine substitutes named for last night’s clash against Man United, two of which being goalkeepers.

Key players Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were all forced off in a brilliant team performance against the Red Devils, and the Telegraph add that Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey also picked up knocks.

The top-flight has seen many fixtures cancelled due to a mixture of Covid-19 and injury issues in recent weeks, which has left some teams with much more fixtures on the board and others with a pile to make up.

