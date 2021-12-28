(Photo) – Premier League referee Michael Oliver enjoys pub with fans before reportedly cheering Newcastle on against Manchester United

One picture of a Premier League referee has gone viral since last night…

An image of Select Group One official Michael Oliver was shared on social media on Monday night, showing the top-flight referee taking a picture with fellow Newcastle fans in the pub.

This picture hasn’t been seen before as it was suggested that Oliver enjoyed a few pints at The Clock pub before the short walk to St James’ Park to cheer on team against Manchester United.

As there’s just one picture that’s emerged so far, there’s no way to confirm that this was the case last night, though we can’t see why anyone would lie about such a thing.

The image is definitely from a match this season, as the Castore shirt that Newcastle now don confirms this.

Michael Oliver in The Clock tonight for a few pre match pints before he cheers on the Mighty Mags ! .. It’s only right the best ref in the world is part of the worlds best fan base ! #nufc pic.twitter.com/EQIr0iOQRT — Toon Fans (@fans_toon) December 27, 2021

Muito melhor saber qual time o árbitro torce. Michael Oliver foi flagrado num pub com a camisa do Newcastle. Hoje, eles enfrentam o Manchester United pela Premier League. pic.twitter.com/wNHhuDnYic — Hattrickers – PL (@hattrickers_pl) December 27, 2021

Of course, referees also deserve the chance to take in the beautiful game like fans do and Oliver seemingly picked a good night for it is the Magpies dominated United and were unlucky to come away with a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Oliver discussed his love for Newcastle, and some of the rare occasions that he gets to support the team at matches in a brilliant interview with the Mail this summer.

Oliver has officiated 14 matches so far this season and will take charge of his 15th on Tuesday night as the lead referee for Liverpool vs Leicester.