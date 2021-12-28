Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly a transfer target for Barcelona’s new manager Xavi.

The France international’s future is in serious doubt at the moment as he heads towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

According to El Nacional, Xavi is keen to sign Pogba as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, with Real Madrid now perhaps out of the running for the former Juventus man.

Pogba looks set to become a free agent in the summer and it could be great business by Barca to snap him up without having to pay a transfer fee.

In truth, however, it’s not clear if big names like this would be in for Pogba at the moment if not for his current contract situation, as he’s not exactly set the world alight during his time in the Premier League.

Pogba looked a world class talent during his time at Juventus, but he’s never quite hit those heights for the Red Devils, and it’s a shame that he now seems to be set to call time on this spell in England without ever being able to really make his mark.

It would be interesting to see what the 28-year-old could achieve with Barcelona, as he might well benefit from the slower pace of the game in La Liga.

Having said that, it’s also not exactly an ideal time for Pogba to be joining the Catalan giants, who are not the force they once were, and who no longer guarantee a realistic shot at winning major trophies.