Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo could be set to retire from football at the end of the season.

This saddening news comes courtesy of Marca, who report that if the 33-year-old left back cannot agree an extension with Los Blancos he will consider hanging up his boots.

Marcelo has been out of favour at Madrid over the last few seasons after poor form paired with injuries and the emergence of Ferland Mendy left him struggling for playing time.

Marca’s report does indicate that the attacking left-back has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Fluminese back in Brazil. But it is understood that his preference is to stay with Madrid despite his diminishing importance in the playing squad.

Marcelo was apart of one of the clubs most successful ever period’s was an integral part of the squads that won four Champions League trophies in just five years, with the first of these seeing the Brazilian make a crucial impact off the bench in order to win the game in stoppage time over Atletico Madrid.

In total, Marcelo has made 533 appearances for Madrid, scoring 38 goals and providing over a century of assists (101). He has also won more than 20 trophies during his time with the club, and now holds the honour of being the club’s captain.

On his prime, he was one of the best left-backs around, with none able to match his attacking prowess. He was quite literally the natural successor to Roberto Carlos.