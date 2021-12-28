According to the Express, Spurs are now in advanced talks over the capture of Franck Kessie, seemingly leading the transfer race for the midfielder over the likes of rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Express report that Spurs have already been in contact with the representatives of Kessie, who has told AC Milan that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

As Kessie is entering the final six months of his deal, the Ivorian will be eligible to sign a pre-contract to join a club on a free transfer from January 1.

Kessie, who celebrated his 25th birthday recently, initially joined Milan in a loan move in the summer of 2017 and has established himself as a top player since.

The tenacious midfielder, who has been a key part of the Rossoneri side since he joined and predominantly as a defensive midfielder, also has a real eye for goal.

Despite defensive midfield and box-to-box duties being his main priority, Kessie has contributed 35 goals and 16 assists in 205 appearances for Milan.

Most of those goals have come via the penalty spot, which could prove valuable for Spurs whenever the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son aren’t stepping up and his ability to craft assists could be exactly what Conte needs to boost the creativity of the side.

The Express haven’t clarified whether Spurs are working on pre-agreeing a summer deal for Kessie or a January swoop as they write that Conte wants the ace ‘during the next transfer window’.

Overcoming the likes of United and Arsenal, as well what will surely be a host of other top clubs vying for the ace’s signature, would be a real coup for Spurs – especially if Kessie arrives on a free transfer.