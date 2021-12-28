Video: Ex-Everton ace Ademola Lookman glides around Matip and Van Dijk to stun Liverpool for Leicester

In the 58th minute of this evening’s expected one-sided Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds were stunned by former Everton talent Ademola Lookman.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picked out the driving run of the substitute with a pass from the left side, and the 24-year-old punished Liverpool for leaving space at the heart of their defence as Joel Matip was focusing on covering the right flank.

Lookman shimmied away from Matip and into the box, before remaining calm in the face of man mountain Virgil van Dijk as he squeezed the ball into the back of the net as he lost balance.

Lookman was on the books of Liverpool’s sworn rivals Everton for two-and-a-half-years and with the Toffees’ Premier League fixture for this gameweek now postponed, this at least gives them something to celebrate on the pitch this week.

STRAIGHT OFF THE BENCH AND ON THE SCORESHEET! ? Former Everton man Ademola Lookman gives @LCFC the lead over Liverpool!#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/tllOewpTYo — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport and Canal+ Sport

Lookman really did turn super-sub, the pure inspiration from the ace that led to the shock opener came just a minute after the ace entered the pitch for Hamza Choudhury.

Liverpool have been punished for looking flat ever since the final periods of the first-half, the dominance they enjoyed in the opening stages of the match seem a far cry now.