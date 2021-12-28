Norwich supporters were heard chanting ‘f**k off back to Chelsea’ to loanee Billy Gilmour during their 13th defeat of the Premier League season earlier today.

The foul-mouthed chant was heard as Gilmour played the entire 90 minutes of the Norfolk outfit’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilmour has started all 12 of his top-flight appearances for the Canaries, but the Scotsman has been unable to inspire the side away from sitting rock-bottom of the table at the midway point of the season.

It’s not nice to see such a chant aimed towards a 20-year-old player, nor is it seeing that Gilmour has become the target of abuse when the whole team is clearly not up to the level of the Premier League.