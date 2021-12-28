Harry Kane has scored again for Tottenham Hotspur as he continues his resurgence in form against Southampton.

After Mohammed Salisu brought down Son Heung-min in the penalty area, seeing him receive a second yellow card and consequently dismissed, the England captain stepped up to equalise for Spurs and bring them back to level terms in a game they had been struggling in up to that point.

Spurs had gone behind through a superb James Ward-Prowse strike but will now be favourites to go on and win the match.

After an emphatic victory on boxing day, Spurs are looking to carry positive momentum into the new year under Antonio Conte as they look to finish in the top four.

