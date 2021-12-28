West Ham United captain Mark Noble has once again converted from penalty spot following a VAR check.

The VAR check in question was analysing whether Jarrod Bowen had been fouled when he pursued a loose ball and was impeded by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

The replays showed that Bowen did indeed get to the ball before Bachmann, and that the goalkeeper had tripped Bowen who had managed to position himself between the ball and the shot stopper.

The West Ham skipper then converted from the spot, an art he has all but perfected across his career with The Irons.

After a poor loss on boxing day against Southampton West Ham are looking for a win to keep them in the race for the top four.

You can watch the full video below.