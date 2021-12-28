Video: Mohamed Salah misses penalty and squanders open goal follow-up for Liverpool vs Leicester

In the 15th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Leicester, the Reds had the opportunity to take the lead after Mohamed Salah was hacked down by Wilfred Ndidi.

Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort thwarted by Kasper Schmeichel, with the ball tucked halfway between the goal and the post.

It looked like the superstar would be bailed out though as the ball bounced back into his path, but Salah opted to head the ball towards goal, somehow hitting the bar and missing the gaping net.

This was Salah’s fifth penalty of the season and he has now missed two of those.

The Reds have dominated the proceedings against an injury-stricken Foxes squad so far, so they will surely craft plenty more chances for Salah to make things right.