West Ham United may not have started the first half against Watford well but they have certainly ended it well.

David Moyes has Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma to thank for turning around the scoreline after a slow start from West Ham saw Emmanuel Dennis open the scoring for Watford inside four minutes.

The equaliser came courtesy of Soucek after he was played through in the right channel by Jarrod Bowen. Soucek made one of his trademark late runs from midfield and found himself clear through on goal.

The Czech Republic midfielder then left the Watford goalkeeper with no chance when he smashed the ball into the net.

Just two minutes later it was Benrahma’s turn, as he found himself unmarked in the penalty area with Michail Antonio looking for passing options as he dribbled into the box from the the left hand side.

Antonio did manage to find his teammate and provide him with the easiest of tap ins.

Pictures courtesy of BEINT