Granit Xhaka names the Arsenal player who is “the right person to be our captain”

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has heaped praise onto Alexandre Lacazette, who has been captaining the side since Mikel Arteta took the armband off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners probably won’t select Lacazette as their new skipper for the long term given that he’s out of contract at the end of this season, with younger players like Kieran Tierney, Ben White or Martin Odegaard surely more realistic candidates to eventually take over from Aubameyang.

Still, for the time being it looks like Lacazette is having a positive influence on the Arsenal squad, with Arteta’s side improving a great deal since the Aubameyang incident made the headlines.

Discussing Lacazette’s credentials, it seems Xhaka is a big fan of the Frenchman’s style of leadership, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out in the long run.

“At the moment Laca is our captain and I am more than happy for him,” the Switzerland international told The Athletic.

“He is a very important person for us on and off the pitch. He is a lovely boy. He has a lot of respect from other players and a lot of experience over the years.

“I believe you need a player like this: He is always here. He is never too late. A lot of discipline. He is a funny guy. He is very open and you can speak with him whenever you want.

“I believe at the moment he is the right person to be our captain.”

Lacazette has been a decent servant to Arsenal since joining from Lyon a few years ago, but it’s not yet clear if he’s really shown he’s done enough to earn a new contract.

At the same time, however, AFC could perhaps do well to secure his future as there’ll also surely doubts over Aubameyang, while Eddie Nketiah is also nearing the end of his contract.