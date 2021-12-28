Younger brother of Diego Maradona, Hugo, dies from cardiac arrest aged 52

Some heartbreaking news has come out of Italy today, the younger brother of Diego Maradona, Hugo has sadly passed away just 13 months after the legend did.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Hugo died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Naples, the city where his brother will be adored forever.

The most notable clubs that Hugo played for during his career were boyhood outfit Argentinos Juniors, Spanish side Rayo Vallecano and a short spell in Serie A with Ascoli.

Hugo also featured for Rapid Vienna (Wien) in Austria, before enjoying the most successful period of his playing days with six years out in Japan and then ending his career with a club in Canada.

Hugo was part of the Argentina Under-16s side who won the South American Championships in style, as they were victorious in all eight of their matches at the tournament.

Reports that Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s younger brother has passed away. He was 52 and passed due to cardiac arrest while in Naples, Italy. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/HWS49OTpQf — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 28, 2021

Upon retirement, Hugo experienced a brief spell in charge of the Puerto Rico Islanders before moving back to Italy to work with teams across Naples.