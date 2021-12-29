It’s already been a topsy-turvy kind of a season for Tottenham Hotspur.

Even before a ball had been kicked in the 2021/22 Premier League season, the Harry Kane to Manchester City issue cast a dark cloud over White Hart Lane.

One could say that the saga ended favourably for the North Londoners, though Kane’s form ever since might leave many thinking otherwise.

Top of the table at one point whilst local rivals Arsenal were marooned at the foot of the English top-flight will have seen some crowing, but that narrative was quickly flipped too.

As of this moment, the Gunners sit proudly in fourth position, five points ahead of sixth-placed Tottenham.

The Nuno Espirito Santo era started off well enough, albeit it was quickly apparent that the Portuguese wasn’t the right fit for the club.

Cue Antonio Conte.

The Italian has proven pedigree at the top level having taken Chelsea to a Premier League title and heading to the Lane a few months after guiding Inter to their first Scudetto in a decade.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that his impact has been immediate.

In the seven Premier League games he has overseen at Tottenham, they remain unbeaten. Four games have been won with the other three drawn.

There’s still room for improvement of course, but that’s certainly the right way to be winning over the Spurs faithful.

Moreover, it also happens to be the first time in Tottenham’s Premier League history that a manager has gone unbeaten in his first seven matches in charge.