Ahead of their first match of 2022, Barcelona have been hit by a further Covid-19 outbreak.

The good news of being able to secure former Man City star, Ferran Torres, was dampened by the news that Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and then Alejandro Balde had all tested positive.

Whilst regrettable, the loss of the quartet for the fixture against Mallorca wouldn’t have been insurmountable for Xavi Hernandez and his backroom staff.

The goalposts have changed again, however, and this time it could prove problematic for the club.

According to the official Barcelona website, Gavi, Samuel Umtiti and potential Man United target (per Mundo Deportivo cited by The Sun), Ousmane Dembele, are the latest to test positive for the virus.

Aside from the seven positive tests, the Catalan outfit were already going to be without Sergi Roberto, Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Pedri through injury, and Sergio Busquets because of suspension.

Just when Xavi appears to be turning a corner with the team, this setback could really knock back their progress.

With a Copa del Rey tie to come shortly after the Mallorca game too, Barca can ill afford any more bad luck.

Despite such a poor start to their 2021/22 season overall, and Xavi not really getting off to the best start either, they remain just five points off of Real Betis in third position in the La Liga table.

Given that their best performance of the campaign came in their last fixture against Sevilla, it appears Barca are building up a head of steam.

The sooner everyone is back the better.