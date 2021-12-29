Chelsea could be on the lookout for a left-back in the fast-approaching January transfer window.

The Blues were dealt a major blow this week when Ben Chilwell was all-but ruled out for the season due to ACL surgery.

Chilwell was Chelsea’s starting left-back and his absence will be bitterly felt over the second half of the season.

Thomas Tuchel can count on Marcos Alonso to fill in at the position, but Chelsea will need depth in the position as they continue to battle on five fronts, across the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and the FA Cup.

And that could lead them to out of favour Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to fresh reports from L’Equipe via SportWitness.

Reports in Italy suggested Chelsea could turn to Digne, and French reports have now backed those up.

Digne could be a very smart signing for Chelsea, given he fits the profile of being technically good enough to get on the ball in advanced areas of the pitch.

The Frenchman is capable of delivering fine crosses into the box, and given he has fallen out of favour with Everton boss Rafael Benitez, it might just be a move that makes sense on all fronts.

The report claims it would be a loan deal until the end of the season, and that’s all Chelsea would need given Chilwell will return ahead of next season.

In the long-term, Chilwell will remain the Blues’ first choice centre-back, so a permanent replacement isn’t on the table in January.