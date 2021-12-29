If any club has a striker that can deliver goals on a regular basis, then it’s a fair bet that their club will be challenging for honours come season’s end.

One only has to look at the output of the likes of Mo Salah, Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema as evidence of how important a great goalscorer is to any team.

Ditto Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

In Haaland’s case, it’s been suggested that he might just become the most prolific striker of his generation.

He’s a special case certainly, with his supreme eye for goal complimented by his physicality and great movement.

The youngster is already well into double figures for the Bundesliga season, but still finds himself trailing the evergreen Lewandowski by half a dozen goals.

There’s another player that’s found the net more often than Haaland too, but his exploits this season strangely appear to have gone completely under the radar.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick has 16 goals to Haaland’s 13 according to 90Min, who also credit Man City, West Ham, Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham with an interest in the player.

It’s doubtful that Leverkusen will take kindly to their man source of goals having his head turned, however, just like with the Kai Havertz situation, money talks, and most of that can still be found in the Premier League.

If the deal is right for the club and for the player, he will end up moving on to a new adventure, the only question will be what that adventure might be.