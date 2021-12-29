David De Gea has sent a clear message to his Manchester United teammates ahead of their return to action.

The Reds are back in action on Thursday night when they face Burnley at Old Trafford.

They head into the fixture on the back of a disappointing result against Newcastle United last time out, drawing 1-1 with the relegation-threatened Magpies.

That draw meant United lost ground on the top four, now seven points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

And ahead of the clash with Burnley, goalkeeper De Gea has sent a clear message to his teammates on Instagram.

“We have to start making these games count,” he said. “We go again on Thursday.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Burnley have struggled so far this season, currently sitting inside the bottom three, but that didn’t stop Newcastle from getting a point from Ralph Rangnick’s men.

United need to find a greater level of consistency if they are going to make the top four this season, as De Gea eludes to, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham now appearing to kick on, improving as the season goes on.