Things are getting any easier for Rafael Benitez and Everton Football Club at present.

The Spaniard seemed to start off his tenure at Goodison Park extremely well, and all talk of him being a former manager of rivals, Liverpool, quickly dissipated.

Unfortunately, injuries and an inability to bring other new players in because of Financial Fair play, soon took its toll, and the Toffees began their slide down the English top-flight.

At the present moment, Everton have managed just one win in their last five Premier League games, and find themselves in a lowly 15th position just eight points from the bottom three.

Benitez has the apparent comfort of the January transfer window just around the corner, but he’ll have to get things exactly right if he wants to avoid the sack soon after.

MORE: Is THIS what influenced Salah?

With Marcel Brands no longer at the club, the transfer direction will be steered by Benitez, so the pressure really is firmly on his shoulders now.

According to The Telegraph, one of the first pieces of business he intends to do in January is to bring back former midfield star, Ross Barkley.

Currently at Chelsea, it’s believed Barkley will jump at the chance of a loan move back to the North West in order to give himself the best chance of resurrecting his fading career.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle have money but they are lacking the prestige to tempt these targets to sign Man City and Arsenal amongst five Premier League clubs trailing Bundesliga striker with a better goals record than Erling Haaland Antonio Conte has managed to do something that no other Tottenham manager can lay claim to

His physicality and drive in an attacking midfield role will certainly beef up the Toffees intent going forward, though Benitez will need to strengthen in all areas of the squad if he wants to see a major improvement.