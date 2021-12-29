The future of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is the key variable for the club in deciding whether or not they will pursue Leeds United’s Raphinha.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich, along with a number of other unnamed clubs, hold an interest in the Leeds winger. And despite having not agreed to any transfer terms as of yet, the main factor in their pursuit of him is the future of Coman at Bayern.

There’s still nothing agreed between Leeds and FC Bayern for Raphinha as things stand. He’s appreciated by Bayern, waiting for Coman situation to be decided – but also Premier League clubs are following him for next summer. ?? #LUFC #transfers ? More: https://t.co/Dtap37jOKo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2021

Coman, the man responsible for the goal that won Bayern Munich the Champions League two seasons ago when they narrowly defeated Paris-Saint Germain 1-0 in the final, is out of contract in 2023, and Bayern do not want to lose the Frenchman for free.

As a result, as contract talks rumble on they are considering the possibility of green lighting his sale in either January or the coming summer.

Whatever the case, Raphinha’s future with Leeds could be intertwined with the Frenchman’s.

Leeds have struggled a lot this season. finding themselves loitering just above the relegation zone after suffering a gargantuan injury crisis. This, paired with an already thin squad was always going to be a recipe for disaster, and Leeds are suffering the consequences for it.

Similarly, Bayern’s squad is quite thin, but they have the necessary quality to help them offset any loss of performance that might be caused through injury. And it always help when injuries don’t all happen at the same time, as has been the case with Leeds.

In all likelihood, Raphinha, who has scored eight goals in 16 games this season, will be the direct replacement for Coman, coming into a talented squad as the capable understudy to former Manchester City star Leroy Sane and former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry in the wide areas of the German giants team.

Raphinha and Coman share many similar traits as well. They are both technically gifted and skilful players, they are both 25 years old, and they both have the quality Bayern need within their squad to be successful.

Should Leeds lose him next month they will be in a very precarious situation, so any offer Bayern submit would need to be a sizeable one.