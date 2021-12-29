Match of the Day presenter and famed Leicester City fan Gary Lineker has responded to reports of offensive chants from Foxes fans.

Leicester City claimed a huge win over Liverpool on Tuesday night, Ademola Lookman scoring the all-important winner.

It was a key win for Brendan Rodgers’ men as they look to climb back towards the European places, while Liverpool’s title hopes took a blow.

Though, it wasn’t just on the pitch where the headlines were made, with reports of offensive chants from inside the King Power Stadium.

On social media, some fans reported that Leicester fans had sung songs like ‘feed the Scousers’, and one fan tweeted Lineker asking if he had noticed such chants, also asking about alleged chants relating to the Hillsborough tragedy.

Linker responded on Twitter by saying he didn’t hear the chants, watching from TV, but branded any fans involved ‘idiots’.

He wrote on Twitter: “I was in an office watching on tv, not at the game, so didn’t hear any chants. If a few idiots sang such songs then I’m dead against it.”

Others claimed to have heard the chants on the TV, but Lineker may well have watched the game with limited sound, and in any case, he has made it pretty clear he is against the alleged chants.

