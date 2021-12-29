Jorginho claims he is pleased Chelsea are the underdogs ahead of their crucial Premier League clashes with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s men started this season like a house on fire, but they have slipped in title race of late, currently six points behind leaders City and level on points with Liverpool.

That makes their upcoming Premier League clashes with both of those teams particularly important.

But currently third place, the Blues are no longer favourites for two games that could help define the title race, at least as far as Chelsea are concerned.

City now look favourites to successful defend their title, while Liverpool and Chelsea have both slipped up late.

Being underdogs is nothing to fear, however, or at least that’s according to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

“Those games [Manchester City and Liverpool] are about building confidence, not about the points,” Jorginho told the Chelsea website.

“The season is long, and the Premier League is the hardest championship in the world so anything can happen, but it’s more about confidence.

“I prefer to be the underdog and let people talk about others and we just keep working and pushing, and in the end we will see where we can be.

“I knew a difficult time would always come during the season, and it’s more about how you deal with it,’ added the 30-year-old of an up-and-down December.

“We did the right thing, kept working and working and helping each other to get out of that situation, and now we still have a lot to do.”

Chelsea face Liverpool on January 2 at Stamford Bridge and they will do battle with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 15 after three consecutive cup games.