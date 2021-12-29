Two Manchester United stars are said to be considering their futures despite relatively recent new contracts.

Old Trafford is hardly the most settled place for a player currently, with no indication over who the next permanent manager will be.

Ralph Rangnick is in interim charge, and while he is set to stick around with a move upstairs, ideas and philosophies could shift with the appointment of a new manager in the summer.

Despite the promise of change in six months or so, two players are said to be considering their futures.

According to the Mirror, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly are both considering moves away from the club.

Henderson only signed a new deal in August 2020, but since then, David de Gea has fought back to make the number one spot his own.

Opportunities for Henderson have been limited this season, and the same goes for Bailly, who penned a new deal in April.

Bailly has only made three Premier League appearances so far this season and he will now jet off to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

Both players face uncertain futures, be it at United or elsewhere, but they do at least have some hope with both options.

Should they stay, they will have their chance to win a starting spot all over again come the summer, depending on the managerial appointment.

And they have the option of leaving both in January, if the club is on board, or waiting until the summer to get a move if they want to pursue more first team opportunities elsewhere.

At this point, United are likely to be more willing to lose Henderson given De Gea’s fine form and the fact they don’t truly need a number two at this point.

Though, they could be more reluctant to lose Bailly given they have found themselves short at centre-back over the last week or so, highlighting their need for depth in the position.