Manchester United are set to sanction the departure of wantaway forward Anthony Martial in January.

Sevilla have expressed interest in Martial’s services and look set to have a loan bid accepted by the 20 time English League Champions for him.

However, according to French outlet L’Equipe the deal is set to include no option to buy at the end of the loan period.

L’Equipe’s report indicates that United had already rejected one loan offer from Sevilla for Martial, but the two parties have since come closer together in what they want to get from the deal.

They also reference Man United boss Ralf Rangnick’s comments about the Frenchman’s future which reiterated the words of Martial’s agent earlier in the month – those being that Martial wants to leave for regular first team football.

Martial has struggled for game time this season following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho but had already fallen down the pecking order last season following a spell of poor form paired with the arrival of Edinson Cavani.

The 26-year-old has played 268 times for United, scoring 79 goals and providing 50 assists.

The move certainly makes sense for both parties, with Martial wanting to reignite his career and Man United being able to free up wages and squad space for the rest of the season and potentially beyond.