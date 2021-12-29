Corinthians are targeting Manchester United super sub Edinson Cavani as their dream striker to bring to the club.

Reports from UOL indicate that the Brazilian side want Cavani because they want a striker who “makes noise.”

As a result, it should not be surprising that Cavani is not the only striker with South American heritage who the club are targeting.

The report reveals that two other targets include former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez, and former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid frontman Diego Costa.

All three of the strikers listed have what Corinthians want; a striker with spirit who will also disrupt the opposition. But even if he is not putting up the numbers which should indicate why he is leading the chase, he is.

UOL’s report cites one of the primary reason’s for this as being to do with wages and desire of the fans to see him.

It is understood that Corinthians have their transfer package prepared and are ready to launch their bid in January, but will pay for Cavani’s wage via a third party invested in his arrival.

A deal for Suarez is the most far away, and considering he is still winning league titles with Atletico Madrid is should not come as a surprise that he would be unlikely to go back to his home continent.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea man Costa is a bit part player at Atlético Mineiro, having scored four times in 15 league games.

Cavani has scored twice this season for United, with his latest goal coming from the bench to rescue a point against 19th place Newcastle United.