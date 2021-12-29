In a few day’s time, the January transfer window will open and, it’s fair to say that it is Newcastle United’s most important for many, many years.

Eddie Howe’s side have still won just once in this 2021/22 Premier League season, and yet, quite unbelievably, they remain just two points from safety, which is hardly an insurmountable task.

Performances are getting better by the week, as was evidenced by their recent showing against Manchester United, and just a spark is needed to set them on their way.

That could come via a new signing or two and the Magpies certainly have more than enough money to spend given that they are now, by a distance, the world’s richest football club – per MARCA.

There appears to be one huge issue that could scupper their plans, however.

For all of their newly-found riches, and despite having one of the most passionate and fiercely loyal fan bases in the country, Newcastle don’t have the prestige to be able to tempt the top players to come and ply their trade at St. James’ Park.

MARCA note that the club are ready to offer £17m for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, to finally end his Camp Nou hell.

However, it says everything about how attractive Newcastle are as a club that the French World Cup winner would prefer to sit on Barca’s bench than move to the North East giant.

Back in July, Sport, cited by Football Espana, noted how Umtiti was digging his heels in over a move, and that situation doesn’t appear to have changed.

Brazilian star, Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, is another player that has been targeted, according to The Mirror, but he too would prefer to stay put in his homeland with Flamengo.