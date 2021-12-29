Newcastle United are being tipped to complete a transfer withing days of the January transfer window opening.

The Magpies are expected to make a statement in the January transfer window, the first opportunity they will get to spend their new-found money following their Saudi takeover.

And their statement opening signing could be Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier, who is being linked with a move to the North East.

Trippier has enjoyed a successful spell with Atletico Madrid since 2019, winning the La Liga title last season.

But it has been clear since the summer that he would like a return to England and the Premier League.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move, though it didn’t materialise in the summer window.

Newcastle are now being tipped to wrap up a deal, with The Telegraph claiming the Magpies are closing on a deal.

Atletico don’t want to lose Trippier, but he is 31 years of age and only under contract for another season after this one.

That could see them accept Trippier’s desire to leave, especially now that they are all-but out of the title race.