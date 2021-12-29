Manchester United star Paul Pogba has sent a strange message on social media ahead of his return from injury.

Pogba has missed the last 11 games with a hamstring injury and he is expected to return after the turn of the year.

The Frenchman has divided opinion during his time at Old Trafford, and it’s still not clear whether he has a future with United.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season and could leave for free ahead of the next campaign.

In fact, as of January 1, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with any club outside England.

That puts United in a difficult position, facing losing their £89.3million investment for nothing.

They could move to sell him for a reduced fee in January, but a new contract hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet.

In the meantime, Pogba is preparing to return to action with United hoping to land a top four spot this season.

And ahead of his return, he has taken to Instagram to post the kind of message fans may be inclined to read into in some way.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

He posted a picture of himself and wrote: “Don’t look at the problem, look at the solution.”

We’ll let you guess what that means, but United fans should see Pogba back on the grass in the coming days, and that should help Ralph Rangnick with his side negotiating a busy fixture list currently.