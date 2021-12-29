A few weeks in, and the cracks are already beginning to show for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

After a handful of abject performances both home and away, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sent packing, and the news that it would be Rangnick to replace him no doubt gave Red Devils fans a real lift.

Known as the manager who transformed the tactical thinking of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and others, the difference between Rangnick and Solskjaer was obvious.

Things didn’t start off too badly for the German, however, he will surely have been incredibly unhappy by how his team performed in their last couple of matches.

MORE: Is THIS what influenced Salah?

It’s something that Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, picked up upon during his analysis.

“There’s no excuse whatsoever!” ?@GNev2 says bad habits are creeping back in at #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/tvAxIEZrgY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2021

Aside from those deep-seated issues which seem to be the root causes of United’s problems this season, Rangnick has other pressing problems to deal with.

One appears to have been sorted for now, though it appears likely that there will be repercussions.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the manager has told Dean Henderson that he won’t be allowed to leave in January.

After apparently wanting to move on in the summer, before being told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be given playing time (that he subsequently didn’t get), the keeper is understood to be angling for a switch again.

More Stories / Latest News Gary Lineker responds to allegations of offensive chants by Leicester City fans towards Liverpool Ex Premier League ref proposes major VAR change and names non-red for Tottenham star as “prime example” of broken system Arsenal hit with hammer blow before entertaining Manchester City on New Year’s Day

Rangnick’s final decision on the matter, it’s believed because he wants three good quality first-team custodians available at all times, is unlikely to be received well and will almost certainly see the first test of his authority.