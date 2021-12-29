Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was not happy following his sides 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, and openly questioned the match officials.

Romelu Lukaku’s first half header was cancelled out by one of substitute Danny Welbeck’s own headers in the final few minutes of the game, with the referee playing his part in some controversial decisions going both ways.

However, Tuchel chose to highlight the decision not to award a penalty when Christian Pulisic was brought down in the area and the decision to not allow play to carry on after Mason Mount fouled a Brighton defender and then passed the ball into an empty net.

The German manager who led Chelsea to the Champions League last season was clearly agitated by the decision making during the game, and chose to highlight it in his post match press conference.

The result and other results elsewhere mean Chelsea are now eight points behind Manchester City in the title race.

You can see the full video below.

? "Is he [referee] so sure? Or does he want to keep the tension up and the penalty it's a joke, it's honestly a joke not to interfere for VAR." ? Thomas Tuchel has a few complaints about some incidents that went against Chelsea tonight pic.twitter.com/PsdOn7gAgb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 29, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.