(Video) Foden and De Bruyne combine to put Manchester City ahead against Brentford

Brentford FC Manchester City
Phil Foden was the recipient of a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne pass as Manchester City reversed the game’s momentum into their favour. 

Moments before Brentford had twice come close to opening the scoring only to be foiled in those attempts by Ederson.

However, when you play a team that hold’s the quality Manchester City do you cannot afford to be wasteful, as the newly promoted Brentford have just found out the hard way.

De Bruyne found himself in his favourite right-hand channel and threaded a cross into the on running Englishman, who only had to touch to ball in order to change the angle towards goal.

The game has had some tetchy moments between the teams but has cooled down in terms of goalscoring chances.

